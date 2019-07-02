Adrian Peterson must pay $2.4 million after defaulting on a loan

Adrian Peterson has been ordered to pay up. The 34-year-old Peterson has been ordered by a judge to pay $2.4 million after Peterson defaulted on a loan, according to the Baltimore Business Journal.

Peterson took out the loan — for $4 million — in 2016. He did not make the initial payment and did not pay the loan in full when it was due. Peterson did make at least two payments on the loan after its due date. He paid $1.65 million and $50,000 on it. Peterson has now been ordered to pay off the rest of the loan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That $2.4 million figure is roughly half of Peterson’s most recent contract. In March, Peterson signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the Washington Redskins.

Over the course of his career, Peterson has made much more than that. With the Minnesota Vikings alone, Peterson made $94 million, according to Pro Football Talk.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: