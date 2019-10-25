Adrian Peterson moves up to sixth on NFL’s all-time rushing list

Adrian Peterson started the night with 13,625 rushing yards. The Washington running back has added 67 yards on 11 carries midway through the third quarter.

That gives Peterson 13,692 yards in his career, moving him from eighth on the all-time rushing list to sixth.

Peterson passed Jerome Bettis (13,662) and LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) on Thursday night.

Curtis Martin, who had 14,101 yards in his career, is next on the list at No. 5.

Peterson has a stated goal of becoming the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, but he will have to play a long longer. Emmitt Smith retired with 18,355 yards.

Peterson’s current team trails the team that drafted him 16-9 as Washington has kicked three field goals, while the Vikings have gotten a Dalvin Cook touchdown to go with their three field goals.