Adrian Peterson is retired, even if he isn’t ready to acknowledge it.

He is 38, hasn’t played a game since 2021 and hasn’t played a full season since 2020. No one is calling the former running back.

Peterson, though, still hasn’t closed the door on his 15-year career.

“Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up. We’ll see what happens,” Peterson told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “My mindset is, if God’s willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself, and maybe it happens this season. I’ll go from there. But [if] nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up.”

If Peterson doesn’t play another game — as expected — he will finish as the NFL’s fifth all-time leading rusher with 14,918 yards. He also would become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2027, with Antonio Brown, Richard Sherman and Rob Gronkowski among other candidates.

Adrian Peterson: Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up originally appeared on Pro Football Talk