Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson won’t play Sunday, coach Pete Carroll announced Friday. Peterson has a lower back injury that will keep him out.

Since Peterson is on the practice squad, he does not appear on the injury report.

“He had a lower back issue that came up, and he felt it a little bit coming into Wednesday, and then on Wednesday, he couldn’t go,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. “We’re going to hold him out. We’re got to take care of him and look after him.”

Peterson played 18 snaps Sunday in his Seahawks’ debut and had 11 carries for 16 yards and a touchdown in the win over the 49ers.

The Seahawks also won’t have running back Travis Homer (calf/hamstring) on Sunday, but running back Alex Collins (abdomen) has no designation and will play. Earlier this season, Seattle lost starting running back Chris Carson to a neck injury.

The Seahawks still have Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas on the active roster.

The Seahawks also ruled out offensive lineman Kyle Fuller (calf) and offensive lineman Brandon Shell (shoulder). Safety Quandre Diggs (calf) had a limited practice Friday and is questionable, but Carroll said Diggs will play.

“He’s going,” Carroll said. “He feels fine. He missed time so that we could rest him to make sure, but he’s determined to play, so I’m not even thinking about it.”

Adrian Peterson has lower back injury, won’t play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk