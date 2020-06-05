Adrian Peterson intends to take knee during 2020 season 'without a doubt

JP Finlay
NBC Sports Washington

In the wake of the national unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson intends to use his platform this season for change.  According to KTRK TV's Greg Bailey, when asked if he planned to take a knee at games this fall, he said "Without a doubt." He added: "We're all getting ready to take a knee together."

Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and inequality. A number of other NFL players joined him, drawing support and criticism from many. The protest has since waned, but Peterson expects it to come all the way back this fall. 

The outrage over the death of Floyd and other unarmed black men seems to have reached further and wider, igniting a national awakening around police brutality. In years past, multiple NFL owners pushed back strongly against players that protested during the anthem. Kaepernick's NFL career ended after that season and he sued the league for collusion (the two sides settled in 2019 - he is officially a free agent). 

Maybe in the 2020 season, it will look and sound different. For Peterson, it's easy to understand why.

This will be Peterson's third season in Washington in a career that will likely eventually land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's one of the best running backs in league history and needs about 800 rush yards this year to get over 15,000 yards for his career. 

 

