Adrian Peterson hoping to play in the NFL for four more years

Adrian Peterson might have more left in the tank than you think, and maybe enough to make a legitimate run at the all-time rushing record.

Peterson was asked how much longer he sees himself playing in the NFL in an interview with TMZ Sports, and we could ultimately see him running the football until he's 39 years old.

"Man, why not four more years?" Peterson said. "Why not?!"

After an injury-riddled 2016 season with the Vikings and short stints with the Saints and Cardinals, Peterson caught on with the Redskins and has been a model of stability over the last two seasons.

He's run for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns in two years and is set to return to a crowded Washington backfield in 2020. Derrius Guice was supposed to be the featured back in that timespan, but injuries have opened the door for Peterson to get the bulk of the carries.

"I don't want to ever be in a position where I look back and I say, 'Man I should've played two more years, I should've played another year,'" he said. "I'm still chasing a championship and I still can play the game at a high level."

Whether it's with the Redskins or not, if Peterson is able to play until 2023, he might have a legitimate shot at Emmit Smith and the all-time rushing title. Peterson currently has 14,216 rushing yards and sits fifth all-time behind Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders.

He'd have to average roughly 1,000 yards per season to catch Smith at 18,355, which doesn't seem all that doable for a running back in his mid-to-late 30s. Still playing another four seasons would give Peterson a really good chance at passing Payton for second all-time. The Bears legend is 2,510 yards ahead of him.

