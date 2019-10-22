Adrian Peterson had MRI on ankle

Washington running back Adrian Peterson popped up on the injury report yesterday, and apparently popped into a doctor’s office as well.

According to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, the veteran running back had an MRI on his injured right ankle. He suffered the injury during the third quarter of the team’s loss to the 49ers.

Peterson fumbled on the play, blaming himself for the loss — even though he might have been the only offensive player who stood out last week.

With the Vikings up next on Thursday night, Peterson’s condition will obviously be closely watched — and crucial to their chances against his old team.