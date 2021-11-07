Adrian Peterson had 'Dancing with the Stars' invite before shot with Titans, per report

Before he had a chance to tie his cleats again, Adrian Peterson could have slid on a pair of tap shoes instead.

According to ESPN, "Dancing with the Stars" invited the running back – who signed with the Tennessee Titans this week to replace injured All-Pro Derrick Henry – in early September, but Peterson decline the offer that could have paid him up to $335,000.

The report also said Peterson would have made $150,000 for the rehearsal period alone.

At the time Peterson, 36, thought he had a chance to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, who lost three running backs prior to the season starting, ESPN reported. The 2012 MVP and four-time All-Pro also drew interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins, per ESPN.

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson answers questions after practice on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Peterson, a future Hall of Famer, began his career with the Minnesota Vikings and led the league in rushing three times between 2007-2016. In 2012, hardly nine months removed from a torn ACL and MCL, he ran for 2,097 yards. He has 124 career touchdowns and is fifth on the all-time rushing yards list with 14,820; Peterson is 449 yards behind Lions legend Barry Sanders.

Now on his sixth team, Peterson played for the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints in 2017 before spending two seasons with Washington.

It's unknown if either Peterson or Jeremy McNichols – who wears Peterson's usual No. 28 – will start. McNichols has seven carries for 38 yards this year. Peterson hasn't played since last season, his lone year with the Detroit Lions.

"But I feel good, so they call my number, I’ll go out there and contribute any way that I can," Peterson said Friday. "I do a great job of keeping my body in shape physically and mentally and just keeping myself prepared for a moment like this."

He also said the Titans' zone-run scheme suits his style of running.

"You think of the ideal situation for a running back like me and my style, it would be this right here," Peterson said. "So I’m just going to live in the moment and enjoy it and do whatever they asked me to do."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.

Titans' Adrian Peterson declined 'Dancing with the Stars' invite