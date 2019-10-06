Adrian Peterson gives candid take on Patriots' defensive gameplan vs. Redskins

The New England Patriots defense didn't have much trouble with the Washington Redskins offense Sunday.

New England entered its Week 5 matchup at FedEx Field with the best defense in the NFL, leading the league in points allowed per game, yards allowed per game, sacks, interceptions and takeaways.

Sunday's game was more of the same for the Patriots defense. The unit gave up only seven points -- a 65-yard run by Steven Sims Jr. in the first quarter -- and allowed just 224 total yards, along with two takeaways and six sacks.

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson gave a candid response to reporters after his team's 33-7 loss when asked about what the Patriots defense did to slow down Washington's offense.

Adrian Peterson, asked about the New England defense, gave his own team a delightful burn.



"They showed a lot of exotic stuff on film. But against us, they didn't really. You know? It was like, hey, we'll sit back here and see what you guys do, allow you guys to mess up."



The Redskins actually had decent success on the ground Sunday. They averaged 7.3 yards per rush, and even if you take away Sims' 65-yard touchdown run, Washington still would have gained 4.05 yards per carry.

Peterson is right, though. The Patriots didn't need to come up with any super complicated schemes to prevent the Redskins from consistently moving the ball. Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy threw for just 119 yards with an interception, and his offensive line gave up six sacks, which put Washington in several difficult 2nd-and-long and 3rd-and-long scenarios.

The good news for the Redskins is they play the winless Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

