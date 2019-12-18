Adrian Peterson gifts his historic touchdown ball to Terry McLaurin

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson added another accolade to his already impressive résumé this past Sunday.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Peterson tied Bears' legend Walter Payton on the all-time career rushing touchdown list. It was an impressive run from No. 26, one that looked as if it would go for negative yards before the future Hall of Famer bounced to the right and found plenty of green grass on his way to the end zone.

.@AdrianPeterson ties Walter Payton for the fourth-most rushing TDs all-time (110)! #HTTR



But the TD would not have happened without Terry McLaurin. After Peterson shifted right, the rookie wideout sealed the edge for his running back, blocking the only Eagles defender that could have stopped the Peterson from finding the end zone. McLaurin, who had a career-day himself, said the block was his favorite play of the afternoon.

Peterson, who's scored 110 touchdowns in his decorated career, was very appreciative of McLaurin's block. So much that he gifted No. 17 the football that he scored the touchdown with.

"Terry, here's a token of appreciation," Peterson sharpied on the football. "Great block youngster, you made this happen. A.D."

The touchdown moved Peterson fourth all-time in career rushing touchdowns. While the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton may be calling for the football down the road, it's McLaurin's for now.

