Adrian Peterson: Frank Gore’s a motivation for me

It’s been a while since Adrian Peterson has shared the field with a running back who has both been alive longer than he has and run for more yards over the course of his NFL career, but he’ll get a chance to see how that feels on Sunday.

Washington will be in Buffalo, which means that the 34-year old Peterson will get to check in with Bills running back Frank Gore. Gore is the NFL’s fourth leading rusher of all time with 15,170 yards and Peterson is No. 6 with 13,701 yards over his 13 years in the NFL. The two backs have only met four other times over the course of their careers, but Peterson said he’s been watching and drawing inspiration from Gore from afar.

“For me growing up, he was someone that . . . runs the ball really well, [he’s] strong, aggressive,” Peterson said, via the team’s website. “Even now, I enjoy watching him and seeing that he’s being successful. It’s always a motivation to know I have another comrade two years older than me that’s still getting it done.”

Washington head coach Bill Callahan expects there is “going to be a game within a game” between the veteran backs and the winner of that game will likely get a boost to their chances of winning the bigger one.