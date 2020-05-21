The Redskins traded left tackle Trent Williams during the NFL Draft, and while most fans and media seemed relieved to have the sideshow go away, veteran running back Adrian Peterson felt quite different.

"I didn't like the trade," Peterson said Thursday on a Zoom call with reporters.

"I feel like Trent is the best offensive lineman in the game," he continued. "I was hoping there would be some good ending to him and what the Redskins were dealing with. But I'm happy for him."

It's no secret that Peterson and Williams are good friends. Both men went to the University of Oklahoma, are from the Houston area and even own a gym together back in Texas. When Peterson signed with the Redskins in 2018, Williams was one of the most vocal supporters.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Therefore, it's no surprise Williams doesn't like the Williams trade. And Peterson has good reason, even Redskins VP of Player Personnel Kyle Smith admitted after the trade that Williams' carries first-round pick value.

"Trent Williams is a first-round value, that's what he is, that's what the tape tells you, that's what everybody knows," Smith told reporters after the trade. "This circumstance and everything that has gone into this for two years or whatever it's been, that's what's devalued him. At the end of the day for the Washington Redskins, what we got with a fifth and third, we're happy with what we got and it's time to move on and we're ready to move forward."

Here's the thing with Peterson - his displeasure from the Williams trade won't impact his 2020 season. He's in elite shape - always - and is ready to compete for playing time with a room full of young running backs.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

Story continues

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Adrian Peterson explains why he did not like the Redskins trade of Trent Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington