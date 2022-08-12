Adrian Peterson enamored by former Alabama RB Najee Harris’ frame

It isn’t every day that you see a running back similar to future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson. However, if any running back is eerily similar to the former Sooners running back, it has to be former Alabama running Najee Harris.

When speaking with ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, here is what Peterson had to say about Harris’ physique:

“I caught myself a couple times looking at him. I’m like golly, this boy’s thick…and those big quads.”

That doesn’t seem like much, but it holds more meaning coming from the seven-time Pro Bowl back. Peterson stands at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. Harris stands at 6-foot-1, 232 pounds. That just goes to show how closely their measurables are to one another.

Last season, Harris burst onto the scene in his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had 307 carries for 1,200 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. While being impactful in the running attack, Harris was also a receiving threat to opposing defenses. He hauled in 74 receptions for 467 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

His playing style is reminiscent of Peterson in several different ways. Both running backs are downhill runners, but they can also be game changers in the passing game. The two had very successful college careers as well. Peterson continued that into the NFL and now Harris will look to do the same.

Adrian Peterson is a Najee Harris fan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oXRNXXklhw — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 10, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Harris during his NFL career as well as other former Alabama football players in the NFL.

WATCH: Nick Saban teaches new members of the Crimson Tide the fight song

Alabama WR JoJo Earle to miss significant time due to fractured foot

Jameson Williams gets Matt Stafford's approval to wear No. 9 for Detroit Lions

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire