Adrian Peterson designated as a game-time decision

Since being acquired in a trade from the New Orleans Saints, Adrian Peterson has been the key to the Cardinals offense. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

When Adrian Peterson plays well, the (5-6) Arizona Cardinals win. In the three Cardinals wins he’s been a party to, the 32-year-old has eaten up an average of 124 yards of real estate and averaged 4.4 yards per tote. In losses, he’s been bottled up for 76 yards on an average of 1.6 yards a carry.

Essentially, the Cardinals rely on Peterson in the absence of David Johnson and Carson Palmer to ignite their tepid offense. However, Peterson’s availability for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams is up in their air.

According to ESPN’s Cardinals beat reporter Josh Weinfuss, Peterson didn’t participate in a practice session that was open to the media on Friday due to a neck injury. Initially, believed to be a minor injury, Peterson unexpectedly missing Thursday’s practice as well as his designation as a game-time decision casts doubt on his availability for Sunday. Peterson status is listed as questionable on the Cardinals injury report and missed an entire week of practice.

A Week 13 loss would put a major dent in the Cardinals’ slim playoff hopes. Arizona is currently on the outside looking in for the final NFC Wild Card slot. Kerwynn Williams, who was gaining 2.5 yards per carry before cracking his ribs against the Jags, would lead an anemic attack against a porous Rams rushing defense if Peterson can’t go.