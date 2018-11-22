Adrian Peterson Could Face NFL Suspension After Admitting He Still Uses A Belt To Spank His Son

Four years after he pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge, Adrian Peterson admitted that he still hits his son with a belt as punishment. The NFL may be taking notice.

The Washington Redskins running back said in an interview this week that he has not stopped using the belt as punishment. Peterson had been placed on probation for his 2014 conviction, but that has since ended.

But this week, the NFL All-Pro gave an admission that could put him in both legal and professional jeopardy.

“I had to discipline my son and spank him the other day with a belt,” Peterson told Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report.

