Adrian Peterson: Colt McCoy has the edge in Washington QB competition

The three-man quarterback race in Washington is Colt McCoy‘s to lose, according to Adrian Peterson.

Peterson has been in practice huddles with McCoy, Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins throughout training camp and said that McCoy, who is heading into his sixth season playing for coach Jay Gruden, is in the lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I feel like Colt, obviously, has the edge because he has the knowledge and ability as well,” Peterson said. “He’s been shown to have a really strong arm and been consistent as well.”

McCoy has started six games in his five seasons in Washington, and although he’s spent a lot more time holding a clipboard than playing, all that time working with Gruden gives him a good feel for the offense.

Haskins was drafted to be the long-term starter, but in the short term he may not be ready. Gruden has said that the experience advantage gives both McCoy and Keenum a leg up on Haskins, and if experience matters then it may be McCoy who has the best shot of earning the job in Week One.