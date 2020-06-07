Adrian Peterson to follow Colin Kaepernick, plans to kneel this season

For those that have a problem with athletes kneeling during the national anthem, well, you better get used it.

Following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man in the hands of Minneapolis police custody, Washington running back Adrian Peterson said he plans to kneel during the 2020 NFL season. And it looks like he won't be alone.

"Without a doubt," Peterson said to reporters on Friday. "We're all getting ready to take a knee together."

#NFL great Adrian Peterson asked if he will take a knee at games this fall: "Without a doubt." Adds "We're all getting ready to take a knee together." — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) June 5, 2020

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first athlete to kneel during the anthem as a peaceful protest against racial and social injustices, along with police brutality, throughout the 2016 season. He hasn't played in the NFL since, and also hasn't been offered a contract.

Many people, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, have shown they don't understand what message Kaepernick was trying to spread. The same goes with New Orleans Saints star QB Drew Brees, a white man, before apologizing multiple times.

Peterson wants everyone to be on notice: Kneeling will happen.

Asked about potential fallout from taking a knee, all time great @AdrianPeterson says with conviction: "Are they going to try to punish us all? If not playing football is going to help us save lives and change things then that's just what it has to be." #NFL — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) June 5, 2020

Other athletes around the world have been kneeling in recent days. Once the NFL season begins this year, there likely will be a large group of players doing the same.

