Adrian Peterson calls his benching “water under the bridge”

Adrian Peterson will make his 140th career start Sunday. It comes a week after Washington made the running back a healthy scratch for the first time in his career.

Teammate Morgan Moses called it a “slap in the face” to a player with a Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

“It’s water under the bridge,” Peterson told JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “The situation is what it is. The only thing I can do now is make the best of it and help the team win games.”

Derrius Guice started in last week’s loss to the Eagles, but he is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Guice rushed for only 18 yards on 10 carries as Washington rushed for only 28 yards on 13 carries as a team.

Peterson called it “extremely hard” to stand and watch. He said he tried to help Guice as much as he could. Now, Guice gets to try to help Peterson as much as he can.

“The second half was rough,” Peterson said. “We [weren’t] able to run the ball. When I get out there, I’ll just use my God-given abilities to help try and improve the run game for sure.”

Peterson, 34, is nearing the end of his career. So he appreciates every opportunity he gets. The Palestine, Texas, native will get another one Sunday against the Cowboys.

“I’m pumped up, man,” he said. “I’m really excited about the opportunity to play again. I get to play against the team I grew up loving. So it’s just a blessing.”