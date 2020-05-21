Adrian Peterson believes Washington has the tools to 'run the table' in the NFL

Either there’s a different meaning for “run the table” that we don’t know about, or Adrian Peterson believes Washington has the talent to go undefeated in 2020.

Peterson, 35, made those comments on a Zoom call with the media Thursday.

"We have the tools to run the table. I really feel that. ... At the end of the day, it sounds...but it's going to be about having the pieces together and executing." Adrian Peterson on team's talent. #HTTR — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) May 21, 2020

That’s ... quite the claim. Washington went just 3-13 in 2019, earning the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. The team drafted Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with that pick. While Young was considering one of the best players available, he alone won’t be enough to lift the team to a perfect record.

In order for Washington to actually run the table and win every game, the team would need to see major improvement from last year’s first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. The 23-year-old Haskins performed admirably in his first season, throwing 7 touchdowns against 7 interceptions in 9 games, but would need to be much better for Washington to flirt with double-digit wins. Haskins has gotten into better shape this offseason, so perhaps he’ll be better in 2020.

The team would also need to show massive improvement on defense. Washington allowed 35 touchdowns in 2019, which ranked 30th in the NFL.

Even if all those things happen, it’s incredibly difficult to actually run the table in the NFL. The 1972 Miami Dolphins did it, going 14-0 in the regular season and then winning three straight postseason games. The 2007 New England Patriots are the only team to go a perfect 16-0 in the regular season since the NFL adopted a 16-game schedule in 1979. The team won two games in the playoffs before losing to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

Peterson is likely wrong, but that’s fine. Washington fans don’t need the team to go from 3-13 to 16-0 overnight. An 8-8 year or surprising postseason appearance will be enough to make fans happy based on how much Washington has struggled lately.

