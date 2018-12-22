Adrian Peterson becomes oldest running back to rush for 1,000 yards since 1984

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson became the oldest running back to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season in more than 30 years on Saturday afternoon.

Peterson, 33, entered Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans just 77 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark this season. He passed the milestone with a five-yard run early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 119 yards on 26 carries. Tennessee won the game 25-16 after a late MyCole Pruitt touchdown and defensive stand, which officially eliminated the Redskins from playoff contention.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Hopefully I’ll be able to appreciate it after Christmas or something,” Peterson said, via ESPN. “But for the time being, I play this game to win and to have the opportunity to win a championship. So falling short of having that opportunity is what’s heavy on my heart right now.”

Peterson became the oldest running back to accomplish the feat since John Riggins did so in 1984. Frank Gore reached the milestone at 33 years old in 2016, however Peterson is three months older than Gore was at the time.

It also marks the eighth time Peterson has ran for 1,000 yards or more in a season in his career, the first time since 2015.

Peterson also passed Eric Dickerson to move to No. 8 on the NFL all-time rushing yards list on Saturday afternoon. He now sits just 344 yards behind Jerome Bettis, who is seventh all-time with 13,662 career yards. Gore, at fourth, is the only other active player ahead of Peterson on that list.

Adrian Peterson hit the 1,000-yard mark on Saturday, becoming the oldest running back to do so since 1984. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Lakers in driver’s seat to pair LeBron, A.D.

• Steelers’ Smith-Schuster tells fantasy owners he’s playing

• ’Miami Miracle’ football up for auction; price will be steep

• Man United rolls in first post-Mourinho match, and that’s no coincidence

