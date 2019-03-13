Adrian Peterson will be back with the Redskins after signing a two-year deal originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Adrian Peterson will be back with the Redskins in 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He signed a two-year deal with Washington on Wednesday, worth up to $8 million, and will be a part of the 'Skins again this fall after rushing for more than 1,000 yards in 2018.

Peterson and the Redskins had been discussing a possible return since late in the 2018 season, and the move makes sense for both parties.

Can confirm Adrian Peterson has re-signed with the Redskins. He just texted me and sounds fired up to be back. @JosinaAnderson had it first. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 13, 2019

Derrius Guice should return this year after an ACL injury last preseason, but he might need to work his way back in shape. Peterson and Guice have talked about working together, along with Chris Thompson, and developing a strong rushing attack in Washington.

Peterson instantly became a leader and strong voice in the Redskins locker room, and having him for the full offseason list of activities and training camp should only add to his value.

This is the Redskins' second big signing of free agency. The first news came Monday when the team agreed to a new six-year deal with Landon Collins.

Few deals leave both sides happy, but Peterson getting to return to the Redskins might be one.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS: