Adrian Newey drops major hint over next move after Red Bull exit

Adrian Newey admits he is “seriously considering” joining another F1 team after he leaves Red Bull next year.

The 65-year-old design guru, who is credited with the current iteration of Red Bull car which is dominating the sport at the moment, is leaving Red Bull at the start of 2025 following 19 years with Christian Horner’s team.

Newey stated last week he was looking forward to a break, stating he was “a bit tired.” He added that he has not made up his mind yet about his future.

However, with Ferrari favourites to land Newey, the designer has revealed he will “probably go again” and join another team in the sport.

In an interview with his manager Eddie Jordan, Newey admitted he is “seriously considering changing teams, going somewhere else and doing another four or five years or whatever.”

Red Bull’s chief technical officer added: “I feel a little bit tired at the moment but at some point I’ll probably go again.”

A Ferrari representative is known to have met with Newey in London following news of his departure, while Aston Martin have tabled a big-money offer to land the design genius.

Newey could join forces with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next year and admitted in Miami he was “flattered” by Hamilton’s endorsement.

Adrian Newey says he expects to join another F1 team (Getty Images)

The 65-year-old, who has played a significant role in 13 drivers’ world championships and a dozen constructors’ titles, is free to join another team when he leaves Red Bull in the first quarter of next year, possibly before the opening round in Australia in March.

Newey’s departure from Red Bull comes in the wake of team principal Christian Horner being accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female employee. He was exonerated by Red Bull’s parent company GmbH on the eve of last month’s curtain-raiser in Bahrain and has always denied the claims.

Newey added in the interview online with Jordan: “To walk away from Red Bull was a very hard decision but it was one I needed to take for a whole host of reasons. They had been my family.

“I never really thought it would be big news so for it to be in all the flipping papers and on the telly was almost a bit of a shock.”