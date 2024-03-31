Adrian Martinez makes UFL debut

A former Nebraska quarterback made his debut in the United Football League on Saturday afternoon. Adrian Martinez and the Birmingham Stallions defeated the Arlington Renegades 27-14 in the opening game of the professional spring football season.

Martinez was 2-for-6 passing for 26 yards and an interception in relief of starter Matt Corral. He would also have three rushing attempts for 52 yards before having to exit late in the first half after suffering a foot injury.

The quarterback played for the Cornhuskers from 2018-21 before transferring to Kansas State for the 2022 season. As a starter in Lincoln, he went 14-24.

He would throw for 9,391 yards and 49 touchdowns with 30 interceptions while in college. He also ran for 2,847 yards and 44 touchdowns.

He would spend last offseason in camp with the Detroit Lions but was cut during the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire