Adrian LEAVING, Mrozek offer REJECTED, LFC job listing - Liverpool FC news recap

Here’s our Liverpool FC news recap for Sunday 23rd June. Adrian is leaving the club, while the Reds rejected an offer.

Adrian leaving Liverpool

Liverpool have failed with a contract offer and will now lose Adrian this summer. The Reds have had him for five years.

Liverpool job vacancy shines extraordinary light on day-to-day life of modern-day footballersby Daryl Finch

Liverpool set for transfer blow as Arne Slot fears ANTONY 2.0by Peter Staunton

ABC in Seville reports that Adrian is on the brink of signing for Real Betis. The goalkeeper is from Seville and started his career at Betis before moving to West Ham United in 2013.

He's been linked with a return to the club for a few years now, but consistently signed one-year contracts to remain with Liverpool. Adrian was offered another one this summer, in fact, but he has rejected the offer and will leave Anfield.

Mrozek offer rejected

Liverpool have turned down a loan offer from Portuguese club Vitoria SC for young goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek.

The Reds' decision comes as they navigate a complex situation regarding the futures of Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian ahead of the new season.

Mrozek, who was on the bench for six matches in the 2023/24 season, including five Europa League fixtures and a Premier League match against Burnley, joined Liverpool from FC Wroclaw in 2020 but is yet to make his senior debut.

He did, however, make a pre-season appearance in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace two years ago.

Liverpool job listing

A recent job advertisement posted by Liverpool Football Club has provided a revealing insight into the unique and sometimes surprising lives of Premier League footballers.

The position, a Player Care Administrator for the men's senior team, underscores the extensive support system available to elite athletes, allowing them to focus on their performance on the pitch.

The job listing describes the role as one that involves "holistic oversight, organisation and delivery of a hassle-free experience for every player, allowing them to thrive on and off the pitch".

This translates into a wide range of personal and administrative tasks designed to meet virtually every need of the players.

More Man City leaks could be coming

Rui Pinto, the whistleblower behind Football Leaks, claims he has handed over documents to French and German authorities on Manchester City.

The Portuguese, 35, has been in witness protection since 2020 following his previous revelations and plans on releasing the documents relating to City. He claims to have first gained access to City’s emails back in 2018.

“The Man City releases showed amounts of money being paid into by the club that were not mentioned to the football authorities,” Pinto told The OffShore-Alert Marbella Conference from a safe house on video link.

“These documents are from part of the Premier League investigation into City. I have now handed five hard drives to French and German authorities with millions of documents, including more on City and I have described what is on each.

“I am confident they will find criminal relevancy.”

