The first player the Patriots drafted after hiring Bill Belichick as their head coach is in the mix to be the next offensive coordinator on Belichick’s staff in New England.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Adrian Klemm is interviewing with the team for the opening. Klemm is currently the associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach at the University of Oregon.

Klemm was a second-round pick in 2000 and remained with the Patriots through the 2004 season. He moved into coaching at SMU in 2008 and moved on to UCLA before spending three seasons on the Steelers staff, including one year as their offensive line coach in 2021.

The Patriots are also expected to interview Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and their tight ends coach Nick Caley. Alabama offensive coordinator and former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is also believed to be in the mix in New England.

Adrian Klemm on list of Patriots offensive coordinator candidates originally appeared on Pro Football Talk