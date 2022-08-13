Adrian Klemm describes ‘comfort’ that positional flexibility brings the offensive line

On a roster filled with newcomers at several key positions, including quarterback, a big saving grace for the 2022 Oregon Ducks is the experience on the offensive line.

Alex Forsyth returns at the pivot position in the middle, ready to once again compete for the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.

The rest of the (projected) starting line includes redshirt junior Steven Jones, senior transfer T.J. Bass, redshirt senior Ryan Walk, and redshirt transfer senior Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu.

So while experience (and to some degree continuity) is a big benefit for this group of linemen, the unit also features a ton of positional flexibility which should help them in the short and long term.

“We have a good idea on what position best suits them,” new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm said. “But there’s always a positive outcome when you have position flexibility, when you have some mobility. It’s not something I like to do within a game, but it’s comforting, especially for the offense coordinator to know that guys are capable of doing certain things.”

Oregon is heading into the season with a new head coach and new coordinators on offense and defense, so versatility and flexibility are no doubt crucial elements for everyone on the roster as they try to put the pieces together to get the most successful results in year one.

However, Klemm is weary of trying to push these guys without giving them the proper opportunity to work on the nuances of each different spot along the offensive line in practice first.

“You never want to throw a guy in there during the game that hasn’t taken any reps at that position,” Klemm stated. “They kind of blame the kid and say, ‘Oh, he’s not doing a good job.’ If you haven’t given him an opportunity to kind of hone his craft, and to do that in practice, then you can’t expect them to have success in the game.”

With just a few weeks until the season opener against Georgia, Klemm will be working hard to have each of the guys ready to work at least at one spot up front. However, the more spots each guy can contribute the more dynamic this offensive unit will be this season.

