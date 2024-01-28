Adrian Kempe with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues
Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/28/2024
Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/28/2024
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder
The AFC championship turf war started early Sunday.
Colt Keith is the Tigers' No. 2 overall prospect.
Jannik Sinner is the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since 1976.
Adam Silver isn't going anywhere.
Can Moore turn around the Eagles' offense?
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
With a combination of veterans on hot runs and young skaters getting more ice time, grab any of these players for a fantasy roster boost.
In today's edition: A major update in the Hockey Canada scandal, LSU's superteam, our picks for Team USA, and more.
The Falcons have their guy.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.
Championship Sunday in the NFL is arguably the best football day of the year. With fantastic matchups in both conferences this weekend should be no different. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know for Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers. The two also share their reaction to Jim Harbaugh officially becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Milwaukee is exploring options to improve its roster and defense as the trade deadline looms.
The expectations and a struggling defense were too much for the first-time head coach as Milwaukee struggled to find an identity.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about why the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin and if Doc Rivers makes them a better team before discussing the Team USA men’s basketball roster pool and the games of the week.