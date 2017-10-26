Adrian Gonzalez showed up for the World Series after all

The other day it was reported that Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, unavailable to the team because of injury and off the postseason roster, was spending the World Series on a European vacation. He had the blessing of his front office and from his teammates so it wasn’t the biggest deal in the world, but it did, understandably, raise some eyebrows.

Gonzalez, however, made his way back to Los Angeles at some point and was on the field before last night’s Game 2. Whether it was always planned this way or whether he changed his plans because of the media attention attracted by his absence is unknown, but there he was in all of his Dodger blue:

Adrian Gonzalez is on the field with the Dodgers today. pic.twitter.com/ExjveOpKzG — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 25, 2017





Most people don’t really care too much about this as Gonzalez has not been a factor in the Dodgers success all year due to his time on the DL and thus is not a factor in a World Series filled with storylines and stars. Boston sports writers sure cared, though. Here’s sports radio yakker Tony Massarotti after it was reported that Gonzalez was in Europe:

Dodgers are in the World Series … and Adrian Gonzalez went to Europe. Isn't that exactly who he is? — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) October 24, 2017









Not that Gonzalez can win with the Boston media contingent. Here’s Spink Award-winning columnist Dan Shaughnessy, offering some incisive analysis early this morning criticizing Gonzalez for returning:

Never underestimate The Cooler. Dodgers were 8-1 in postseason, They were 98-0 when leading after eight. Gonzo shows up and this happens. — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) October 26, 2017