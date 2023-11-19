Adrian girls swimming and diving take 11th at Division 3 states

OAKLAND — The Adrian girls swimming and diving team placed 11th in Division 3 at the MHSAA state championships Saturday at Oakland University.

The Adrian girls swimming and diving team get hyped prior to Thursday's tri-meet at Adrian.

Ella Salenbien led the way as she took third in the 50-yard freestyle (23.95) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (53.62), anchored the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.02) with Eleanora Andre, Allison Marks and Emma Pino to take seventh as well as the 400 freestyle relay (3:47.71) with Pino, Marks and Andre to take 10th.

Adrian's Ella Salenbien swims in the 200 medley relay during Thursday's tri-meet at Adrian.

Andre took 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.86) and 16th in the 200 IM (2:21.06) while Pino too 15th in the 200 freestyle (2:02.97).

The Maples finished with 76 points while East Grand Rapids won with 420 points.

