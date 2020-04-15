Adrian Coxson - I'm Done Players' Pov

“The next hit could possibly kill you.”Adrian Coxson was three days into his rookie NFL training camp. Then, he passed out on the field and woke up in a hospital bed. Doctors determined that he suffered a Grade 3 concussion — a “delayed concussion” from which he didn’t experience the effects until two days after the initial impact.In the latest installment of The Players’ POV, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Adrian Coxson opens up about the effects of his concussion, his decision to retire and the unassuming hit that ended his NFL career before it even began.