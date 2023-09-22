Adrian College, Siena Heights football set for road tests following wins

Both the Adrian College and Siena Heights football teams will have better times on the bus rides to their games this week after coming of wins last week.

SIENA HEIGHTS

Siena Heights linemen Tyson Wheeler (61) and Walter Baughman (71) celebrate a touchdown with wide receiver Eric Williams II during a game against St. Ambrose.

Siena Heights University’s football team could use some momentum right now.

The Saints are coming off a big 28-14 win on Saturday and face a winless Judson University team (0-2) that is 0-2 and has been outscored 94-6 in their first two games.

Saints coach Matt Kohn said his squad continues to work on getting healthy and ready for the next opponent.

“We showed great improvement from Week 1 to Week 2,” Kohn said. “Our focus is on consistent improvement in all facets of our team.”

SHU starts the Mideast League next week against undefeated Indiana Wesleyan. After that comes Saint Francis (Ind.), Taylor University and Concordia.

Judson is in just its third year of football. They are in the Midwest League of the Mid-States Football Association.

In its two games this season, the Eagles lost 40-6 to Marian and 54-0 to Concordia of Ann Arbor. The Eagles did manage 263 yards of total offense but turned the ball over three times and were flagged for 11 penalties for 149 yards against Concordia.

Brandon Mackey (122 yards rushing vs. Concordia) and Jaedon Hubbard (19-for-32, 124 yards passing) lead the Eagle offense.

SHU was vastly improved in Week 2. Starting quarterback Elijah Taylor didn’t turn the ball over and passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns against St. Ambrose. Ethan LoPresto and Jordan Ramsey combined for more than 100 yards rushing on 27 carries and Eric Williams II had a huge game with 88 yards receiving and two touchdowns, plus he returned a kickoff 42 yards.

The Saints defense had three takeaways, including interceptions by Isaiah Pizzo and Devan James. Antonio Simley had a quarterback sack.

ADRIAN

The Bulldogs got their first win to move to 1-2 by taking down Bluffton on Homecoming, 23-15. Adrian will head to Greenville, Illinois to take on a 2-1 Panthers team.

Adrian College quarterback Mark Lopez gears up to pass during a game against Bluffton.

Greenville has beaten Concordia Chicago (41-14) and Manchester (59-7) and in between was handed a loss to Eureka (23-14).

The Panthers' defense has posted good numbers, allowing 14.7 points per game and 285.3 yards per game (217.3 passing and 68 rushing) with 11 turnovers (seven recovered fumbles).

Greenville is led by a senior backfield on offense with Peyton Bates at quarterback (281 yards passing, four touchdowns, three interceptions) while Paul Garrett has 396 yards rushing and four touchdowns and another senior, Adrian Hinton, has 121 yards.

Senior Terrance Brown has seven receptions, two touchdowns, with 54 yards while junior tight end has a team-high 61 yards on four receptions and a touchdown.

Corpus Christi, Texas freshman Mark Lopez made his first start against the Beavers and was 10-of-17 passing for 225 yards and a touchdown with two picks. Ben Coloske had a monster game with five receptions for 138 yards a score.

On defense, Saginaw junior Chaun Tolbert has three interceptions on the season, one in each game.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian College, Siena Heights football hit the road following wins