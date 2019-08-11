Adrian Colbert ejected for lowering his helmet to initiate contact

Officials ejected 49ers safety Adrian Colbert on Saturday night for a hit the NFL is attempting to eliminate.

Colbert lowered his head to initiate contact on Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson, who was injured on the play. The pass was incomplete, and Colbert blasted the defenseless receiver with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The 49ers received a 15-yard penalty, the team’s 11th of the game, and team officials escorted Colbert to the locker room.

The NFL is emphasizing the “use of helmet” rule this season after adopting it in 2018, and owners voted in March to expand the authority of game officials to disqualify players for acts committed during a game.

The 49ers lead 14-9 early in the fourth quarter.