Adrian Clayborn and Shonn Greene elected to Iowa Hawkeyes Hall of Fame

The legacy of the Iowa Hawkeyes is one that has a continuously running pipeline. They just keep churning out All-Americans and future NFL stars year after year.

Two former Hawkeyes are getting their moment now. Defensive end Adrian Clayborn and running back Shonn Greene are joining the Iowa Hawkeyes Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

Adrian Clayborn played for Iowa from 2006-2010 and is among the defensive greats for the Hawkeyes. During his time at Iowa, he was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten player and a consensus All-American in 2010.

Clayborn registered 192 total tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss, and 19 sacks for the Hawkeyes. He went on to be drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round fo the 2011 NFL draft with the 20th overall pick. Clayborn played for 10 seasons accumulating 208 tackles and 40 total sacks.

Unanimous All-American. Doak Walker Award Winner. 2008 Big Ten MVP. Iowa Athletics Hall of Famer. Shonn Greene has been elected to the @theiowahawkeyes Class of 2024 Hall of Fame.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/kwYl3oXmNU — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2024

Shonn Greene will be known as one of the best running backs to play for Iowa. The 2008 Doak Walker and Jim Brown winner had an illustrious career at Iowa. Green ran for 2,228 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons.

After being named a Unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2008, Greene was drafted by the New York Jets. He went on to play six years in the NFL amassing over 4,000 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire