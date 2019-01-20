Adrian Broner post-fight interview: Boxer says 'you know I beat that boy' in bizarre, expletive-ridden tirade after loss to Manny Pacquiao Adrian Broner post-fight interview: Boxer says 'you know I beat that boy' in bizarre, expletive-ridden tirade after loss to Manny Pacquiao

Adrian Broner insisted he had been the deserved victor during a belligerent post-fight interview after losing to Manny Pacquiao.

The American was convincingly defeated by the 40-year-old Filipino, with all three judges' score cards awarding a clear win to the multiple world champion.

Broner, 29, fought gamely and stayed upright despite being hit with several heavy combinations but was ultimately outclassed in the welterweight clash.

And he faced an immediate warning from Showtime presenter Jim Gray after his opening words upon being approached in the ring for his reaction to the result.

"Bring your mother f****** ass over here, I got a lot to say," the boxer said.

Gray suggested the fighter should moderate his language, saying: "We're gonna conduct this professionally or we're not gonna have an interview. You make the decision.

"What did you think about the fight?"

Broner responded: "I beat him, everybody out there know I beat him!

"Everybody out there know I beat him, I controlled the fight, he was missing, I hit him plenty more times. I beat him."

Gray informed Broner he averaged less than eight punches per round, prompting further claims of unfairness from the defeated boxer.

"It already sounds like you were against me so I haven't got a fair shake talking to you," he said.

"Let me talk something... I want to thank the whole hood who came out here. I love y'all. I did this for the hood, you know I beat that boy.

"They trying to get that money again with Pacquiao and Floyd but it's cool, I ain't worried about it I'm still that n***** man. I'm on top Cincinnati stand up, westside. Two-five."

After being asked of his future plans in light of a modest recent record, Broner told Gray: "I'm 3-3-1 in my last 7 fights but I'd be 7-0 against you."

Retired great Floyd Mayweather attended the fight, fuelling speculation of a rematch against Pacquiao, who the undefeated American beat in 2015.

Two judges scored the bout 116-112 in favour of Pacquiao, while the third had the Filipino Senator a 117-111 winner.

"I'm so happy," said Pacquiao. "God gave me this blessing (of good health). At the age of 40 I can still give my best."​

Mayweather, whose last outing was a farce of an exhibition bout against a Japanese kickboxer, refused the entreaties of a ringside TV reporter to indicate whether he would be willing to fight Pacquiao again.