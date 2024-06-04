Adrian Beltré and Michael Young to manage in All-Star Futures Game on July 13

FILE - Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre, left, celebrates with Michael Young after hitting a two-run home run during then ninth inning of their baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012, in Anaheim, Calif. The former Rangers teammates will be managers for the All-Star Futures Game on July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Beltré will lead the AL team and Young the NL team, Major League Baseball said Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Texas Rangers teammates Adrian Beltré and Michael Young will be managers for the All-Star Futures Game on July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Beltré will lead the AL team and Young the NL team, Major League Baseball said Tuesday. Players for the game are drawn from affiliates of the 30 MLB teams.

Scheduled for induction into the Hall of Fame next month, the 45-year-old Beltré is a four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove third baseman. He hit .286 with 477 homers and 1,707 RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers (1998-2004), Seattle (2005-09), Boston (2010) and Texas (2011-18).

Young, 47, batted .300 with 185 homers and 1,030 RBIs for Texas (2000-12), Philadelphia (2013) and the Dodgers (2013).

___

