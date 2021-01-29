Adrian Amos wishes he had called timeout before Buccaneers TD to end first half

"I just wish I would have went and called a time out." @_SmashAmos31 via @TheManToManPod talking about the TD at the end of the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/DBVEsMSxMQ — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 29, 2021

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos wishes he had stopped the play before a pivotal moment in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Amos said that, with the benefit of hindsight, he should have called a timeout before the 39-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller before the end of the first half.

“Miscommunication on the sidelines,” Amos told the “Man to Man Pod” with Antoine Bethea and Darius Butler, via Aaron Nagler. “When I look back at it, that’s one play that haunts me, I just wish I would have went and called timeout…Looking back at it, I wish I had called timeout, and just be like, ‘Y’all sure, y’all sure about this?'”

The comments suggest that even Amos knew the Packers were in some trouble before the ball was even snapped. He said the Packers needed to be in a sideline call or sideline endzone, coverages that protect against completions near the boundary and deep into the end zone. The Buccaneers didn’t have a timeout and couldn’t complete a pass inbounds and still run another play.

The Packers ran a highly questionable coverage that focused most of the coverage personnel on the middle of the field and left both perimeter cornerbacks, including Kevin King, one-on-one on vertical routes. King got beat deep by Miller, who ran right past him and hauled in the deep throw from Tom Brady to give the Buccaneers a 21-10 lead going into halftime.

The Packers had a timeout left to burn but didn’t use it before the final play.

The Buccaneers used a timeout after converting on fourth down. The Packers could have used their final timeout after seeing how the Buccaneers were lined up on offense. At the very least, the defense could have come together, agreed on the right playcall and made sure everyone knew what to do beforehand.

Instead, the Bucs caught the Packers napping in a huge situation, creating seven points in what turned out to be a five-point win.

