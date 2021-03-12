The Packers picked up some more cap space on Friday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that veteran safety Adrian Amos has restructured his contract with the team.

Amos was set to make a base salary of $4.3 million with a roster bonus of $1.5 million due next week and a cap hit of $10.3 million. Converting the roster bonus and a portion of his base salary to a signing bones would free up around $3 million with the remainder of the hit coming in 2022.

Amos has started every game for the Packers over the last two seasons. He had 83 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery during the 2020 season. He added eight tackles and an interception in the playoffs.

Adrian Amos restructures deal with Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk