With Adrian Amos headed to Jets, only Mason Crosby and Marcedes Lewis remain unsigned

And then there were two. Safety Adrian Amos signing with the New York Jets on Tuesday leaves only veteran kicker Mason Crosby and veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis as the two unsigned free agents for the Green Bay Packers.

Neither veteran player is expected to return to Green Bay.

Amos, a defensive captain in 2022, is the ninth player to leave the Packers this offseason and the eighth former Packer to join Aaron Rodgers with the Jets.

Receivers Allen Lazard (Jets) and Randall Cobb (Jets), tight end Robert Tonyan (Bears), defensive linemen Dean Lowry (Vikings) and Jarran Reed (Seahawks), linebacker Krys Barnes (Cardinals), safety Vernon Scott (Panthers) and now Amos (Jets) all signed new deals elsewhere. Rodgers was traded by the Packers to the Jets in April.

Crosby, a sixth-round pick in 2007 who has been the Packers kicker for 16 seasons, turns 39 in September. Lewis, a first-round pick in 2006 who spent the last five seasons in Green Bay, turned 39 in May. It’s possible both highly-respected player will officially retire from the NFL before the 2023 season.

The Packers moved on at both positions. Kicker Anders Carlson was selected in the sixth round out of Auburn, and the Packers used a pair of Day 2 picks to take tight ends Luke Musgrave out of Oregon State and Tucker Kraft out of South Dakota State.

The Jets appear to be set at kicker and tight end, but things can change quickly in the NFL. Would Crosby or Lewis sign up for a season with Rodgers in New York if the opportunity arose? Keep an eye on Dallas for Crosby; he’s from Texas, and Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys might need a kicker. The Jets and Raiders previously had interest in signing Lewis.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire