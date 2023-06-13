Adrian Amos to become eighth former Packer to join Jets

Safety Adrian Amos will see many familiar faces when he walks into the facility in Florham Park for the first time as a new member of the New York Jets. Amos, who will sign a one-year deal with the Jets, is about to become the eighth former Packers players to join the Jets.

The main attraction is future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the Jets in April. But the list of former Packers in New York doesn’t end there; quarterback Tim Boyle, receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor and offensive linemen Billy Turner and Adam Pankey all played for the Packers before joining the Jets recently.

Many, including Cobb, Lazard and Turner, were among Rodgers’ favorite teammates in Green Bay.

With rosters at 90 players, almost nine percent of the Jets’ roster previously played for the Packers.

In Amos, the Jets are getting a reliable veteran safety who was once one of the best defensive backs in football in terms of consistency, tackling and coverage. He took a step back last season, and his deal with the Packers voided in February.

Green Bay now has two unsigned free agents remaining: kicker Mason Crosby and tight end Marcedes Lewis. Will either eventually make their way to New York? The Jets look set at kicker and tight end, but the pull and power of Rodgers is strong.

