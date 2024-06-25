‘Adrenaline junkie’ Paige VanZant explains allure of Power Slap

farah hannoun
·22 min read

Add Power Slap to the list of things Paige VanZant has decided to compete in.

VanZant went from the UFC to bare-knuckle boxing to professional wrestling to now signing with Dana White’s Power Slap promotion. She makes her debut Friday at the UFC Apex against Christine Wolmarans, an 0-1 slap fighter from South Africa.

“When I first saw Power Slap, I thought, ‘Holy sh*t, that’s insane,'” VanZant said in an interview with the UFC. “When I see stuff that’s crazy and exciting, it instantly just makes me want to do it. I’m definitely an adrenaline junkie, and I have been since a very young age.

“I did grow up dancing, and I was a cheerleader, but I just like to have the thrills in life. I think my biggest accolade is my toughness. I love to compete, I love to be violent, and this is literally the epitome of being a dog.”

VanZant sought help from Power Slap light heavyweight Austin Turpin, which has helped build up her confidence as she ventures into a new chapter in her career.

“I want to perform to the best of my ability, and having someone like Austin coming and help me just know exactly what to do to be prepared, that couldn’t have helped my confidence any more,” VanZant said. “I’m hungry to be successful in absolutely everything I do.

“I’ll continuously just prove to people that one, I like to compete, and two, I am a badass no matter what I look like. My opponent probably knows it’s not going to be easy to put me away, and I need to take a belt home. That’s the goal, and I’m not going to go anywhere until I get the belt.”

paige-vanzant.jpg

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-57

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15-2

Paige VanZant

felice-herrig-paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15-2

felice-herrig-paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15

Felice Herrig and Paige VanZant

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-alex-chambers-ufc-191-pre

paige-vanzant-ufc-192-video

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-80-2

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-cast-photo

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-dwts-week-6-video-2

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-week-7-video-2

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-week-7-video

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-semifinals-video

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-finale-video

ABC's Dancing With The Stars Celebrates The Semi Finals Episode With A Party At Mixology Grill And Lounge

Mark Ballas and Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-bec-rawlings-ufc-on-fox-21-ceremonial-weigh-ins

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

Aug 27, 2016; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Paige

Aug 27, 2016; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Paige Vanzant (red gloves) reacts during her fight against Bec Rawlings (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

Paige VanZant

paige-vanzant-michelle-waterson-dance-ufc-on-fox-22-ceremonial-weigh-ins

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-22-1

paige-vanzant-chopped

Photo courtesy of Food Network

paige-vanzant-ufc-213-panel

michael-bisping-paige-vanzant-dan-hardy-kid-on-stage-ufc-fight-night-127

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-124

paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford-dwcs-13

paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-espn-plus-1

paige-vanzant-rachael-ostovich-ufc-on-espn-plus-1-ceremonial-weigh-ins

paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn

paige-vanzant-rachael-ostovich-ufc-brooklyn-3

paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn-1

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Paige VanZant consoles Rachael Ostovich after their Women's Flyweight…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Paige VanZant consoles Rachael Ostovich after their Women's Flyweight fight at UFC Fight Night at Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Web Summit 2018 In Lisbon

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 08: Paige VanZant, UFC, on Centre Stage during day three of Web…

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 08: Paige VanZant, UFC, on Centre Stage during day three of Web Summit 2018 at the Altice Arena on November 8, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. In 2018, more than 70,000 attendees from over 170 countries will fly to Lisbon for Web Summit, including over 1,500 startups, 1,200 speakers and 2,600 international journalists. (Photo by Sam Barnes /Web Summit via Getty Images)

austin-vanderford-paige-vanzant-bellator-225

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-2

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-3

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-4

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-6

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-7

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-8

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-10

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-12

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-14

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-15

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-16

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-17

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-18

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-19

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-20

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-21

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-22

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-24

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-25

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-26

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-27

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-28

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-29

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-30

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-31

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-32

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-33

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-34

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-35

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-37

amanda-ribas-paige-vanzant-ufc-251-official-weigh-ins

paige-van-zant-bkfc-3

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

thiago-alves-paige-vanzant-dave-feldman-hector-lombard-bkfc

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-crop

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-crop

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-2

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-4-crop

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania8

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania10

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania13

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania20

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania24

paige-vanzant-bkfc

paige-vanzant-bellator-259-1

BKFC 19 Pre-fight press conference

BKFC 19 Pre-fight press conference

BKFC 19 Open Workouts

paige-vanzant-bkfc-19-1

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

paige-vanzant-bkfc-19

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant-1

aew-double-or-nothing-2022-paige-vanzant

aew-double-or-nothing-2022-paige-vanzant-1

paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn

paige-vanzant

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-9

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-11

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-13

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-23

paige-vanzant-ufc-251-official-weigh-ins

paige-van-zant-bkfc-1

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

paige-van-zant-bkfc-2

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

paige-van-zant-sbc-thumb

paige-vanzant-bkfc-2

paige-vanzant-bkfc-4

paige-vanzant-bkfc

paige-vanzant-johnny-bedford-bkfc

paige-vanzant-britain-hart-bare-knuckle-fc

paige-vanzant-bare-knuckle-fc

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-1

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-3

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-4

paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins

paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-1

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-3-crop

britain-hard-paige-vanzant-bkfc

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania7

paige-vanzant-bellator-259

BKFC19 Weigh-Ins

BKFC19 Weigh-Ins

BKFC19 Weigh-Ins

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford-1

paige-vanzant-aew-double-or-nothing-video

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins

Aug 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American mixed martial artist Paige VanZant throws out a ceremonial…

Aug 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American mixed martial artist Paige VanZant throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

paige-vanzant-first-pitch-marlins-2022-horizontal

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, MF & DAZN- X Series 15 press conference video

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, MF & DAZN- X Series 15 press conference

paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing-3

Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing-2

Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing-1

Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing

Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

Paige VanZant Elle Brooke faceoff boxing

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-faceoff-misfits-boxing

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-faceoff-1

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-faceoff-2

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing_b01dcf

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-2

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-3

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-5

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie