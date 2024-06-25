‘Adrenaline junkie’ Paige VanZant explains allure of Power Slap

Add Power Slap to the list of things Paige VanZant has decided to compete in.

VanZant went from the UFC to bare-knuckle boxing to professional wrestling to now signing with Dana White’s Power Slap promotion. She makes her debut Friday at the UFC Apex against Christine Wolmarans, an 0-1 slap fighter from South Africa.

“When I first saw Power Slap, I thought, ‘Holy sh*t, that’s insane,'” VanZant said in an interview with the UFC. “When I see stuff that’s crazy and exciting, it instantly just makes me want to do it. I’m definitely an adrenaline junkie, and I have been since a very young age.

“I did grow up dancing, and I was a cheerleader, but I just like to have the thrills in life. I think my biggest accolade is my toughness. I love to compete, I love to be violent, and this is literally the epitome of being a dog.”

VanZant sought help from Power Slap light heavyweight Austin Turpin, which has helped build up her confidence as she ventures into a new chapter in her career.

“I want to perform to the best of my ability, and having someone like Austin coming and help me just know exactly what to do to be prepared, that couldn’t have helped my confidence any more,” VanZant said. “I’m hungry to be successful in absolutely everything I do.

“I’ll continuously just prove to people that one, I like to compete, and two, I am a badass no matter what I look like. My opponent probably knows it’s not going to be easy to put me away, and I need to take a belt home. That’s the goal, and I’m not going to go anywhere until I get the belt.”

paige-vanzant.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-57

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15-2

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

felice-herrig-paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

felice-herrig-paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15

Felice Herrig and Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-alex-chambers-ufc-191-pre

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-192-video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-80-2

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-cast-photo

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dwts-week-6-video-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-week-7-video-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-week-7-video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-semifinals-video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-finale-video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ABC's Dancing With The Stars Celebrates The Semi Finals Episode With A Party At Mixology Grill And Lounge

Mark Ballas and Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bec-rawlings-ufc-on-fox-21-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

Aug 27, 2016; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Paige

Aug 27, 2016; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Paige Vanzant (red gloves) reacts during her fight against Bec Rawlings (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant

Paige VanZant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-michelle-waterson-dance-ufc-on-fox-22-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-22-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-chopped

Photo courtesy of Food Network

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-213-panel

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

michael-bisping-paige-vanzant-dan-hardy-kid-on-stage-ufc-fight-night-127

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-124

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford-dwcs-13

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-on-espn-plus-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-rachael-ostovich-ufc-on-espn-plus-1-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-rachael-ostovich-ufc-brooklyn-3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Paige VanZant consoles Rachael Ostovich after their Women's Flyweight…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Paige VanZant consoles Rachael Ostovich after their Women's Flyweight fight at UFC Fight Night at Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Web Summit 2018 In Lisbon

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 08: Paige VanZant, UFC, on Centre Stage during day three of Web…

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 08: Paige VanZant, UFC, on Centre Stage during day three of Web Summit 2018 at the Altice Arena on November 8, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. In 2018, more than 70,000 attendees from over 170 countries will fly to Lisbon for Web Summit, including over 1,500 startups, 1,200 speakers and 2,600 international journalists. (Photo by Sam Barnes /Web Summit via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

austin-vanderford-paige-vanzant-bellator-225

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-4

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-6

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-7

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-8

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-10

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-12

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-14

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-15

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-16

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-17

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-18

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-19

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-20

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-21

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-22

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-24

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-25

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-26

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-27

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-28

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-29

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-30

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-31

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-32

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-33

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-34

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-35

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-37

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

amanda-ribas-paige-vanzant-ufc-251-official-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-van-zant-bkfc-3

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

thiago-alves-paige-vanzant-dave-feldman-hector-lombard-bkfc

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-crop

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-crop

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-4-crop

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania8

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania10

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania13

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania20

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania24

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bellator-259-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Pre-fight press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Pre-fight press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Open Workouts

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc-19-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc-19

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aew-double-or-nothing-2022-paige-vanzant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aew-double-or-nothing-2022-paige-vanzant-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-9

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-11

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-13

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-23

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-ufc-251-official-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-van-zant-bkfc-1

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-van-zant-bkfc-2

BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-van-zant-sbc-thumb

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc-4

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-johnny-bedford-bkfc

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-britain-hart-bare-knuckle-fc

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bare-knuckle-fc

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-4

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-3-crop

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hard-paige-vanzant-bkfc

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania7

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-bellator-259

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC19 Weigh-Ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC19 Weigh-Ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC19 Weigh-Ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aew-rampage-paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-aew-double-or-nothing-video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins

Aug 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American mixed martial artist Paige VanZant throws out a ceremonial…

Aug 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American mixed martial artist Paige VanZant throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-first-pitch-marlins-2022-horizontal

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, MF & DAZN- X Series 15 press conference video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, MF & DAZN- X Series 15 press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing-3

Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing-2

Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing-1

Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing

Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Paige VanZant Elle Brooke faceoff boxing

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-faceoff-misfits-boxing

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-faceoff-1

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-faceoff-2

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing_b01dcf

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-5

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie