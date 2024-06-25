‘Adrenaline junkie’ Paige VanZant explains allure of Power Slap
Add Power Slap to the list of things Paige VanZant has decided to compete in.
VanZant went from the UFC to bare-knuckle boxing to professional wrestling to now signing with Dana White’s Power Slap promotion. She makes her debut Friday at the UFC Apex against Christine Wolmarans, an 0-1 slap fighter from South Africa.
“When I first saw Power Slap, I thought, ‘Holy sh*t, that’s insane,'” VanZant said in an interview with the UFC. “When I see stuff that’s crazy and exciting, it instantly just makes me want to do it. I’m definitely an adrenaline junkie, and I have been since a very young age.
“I did grow up dancing, and I was a cheerleader, but I just like to have the thrills in life. I think my biggest accolade is my toughness. I love to compete, I love to be violent, and this is literally the epitome of being a dog.”
VanZant sought help from Power Slap light heavyweight Austin Turpin, which has helped build up her confidence as she ventures into a new chapter in her career.
“I want to perform to the best of my ability, and having someone like Austin coming and help me just know exactly what to do to be prepared, that couldn’t have helped my confidence any more,” VanZant said. “I’m hungry to be successful in absolutely everything I do.
“I’ll continuously just prove to people that one, I like to compete, and two, I am a badass no matter what I look like. My opponent probably knows it’s not going to be easy to put me away, and I need to take a belt home. That’s the goal, and I’m not going to go anywhere until I get the belt.”
paige-vanzant.jpg
paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-57
Paige VanZant
paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15-2
Paige VanZant
felice-herrig-paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15-2
felice-herrig-paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15
Felice Herrig and Paige VanZant
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant
Paige VanZant
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant
Paige VanZant
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herrig vs VanZant
Paige VanZant
paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-15
Paige VanZant
paige-vanzant-alex-chambers-ufc-191-pre
paige-vanzant-ufc-192-video
paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-80-2
Paige VanZant
paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-cast-photo
Paige VanZant
paige-vanzant-dwts-week-6-video-2
paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-week-7-video-2
paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-week-7-video
paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-semifinals-video
paige-vanzant-dancing-with-the-stars-finale-video
ABC's Dancing With The Stars Celebrates The Semi Finals Episode With A Party At Mixology Grill And Lounge
Mark Ballas and Paige VanZant
paige-vanzant-bec-rawlings-ufc-on-fox-21-ceremonial-weigh-ins
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant
Aug 27, 2016; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Paige
Aug 27, 2016; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Paige Vanzant (red gloves) reacts during her fight against Bec Rawlings (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Rawlings vs Vanzant
Paige VanZant
paige-vanzant-michelle-waterson-dance-ufc-on-fox-22-ceremonial-weigh-ins
paige-vanzant-ufc-on-fox-22-1
paige-vanzant-chopped
Photo courtesy of Food Network
paige-vanzant-ufc-213-panel
michael-bisping-paige-vanzant-dan-hardy-kid-on-stage-ufc-fight-night-127
paige-vanzant-ufc-fight-night-124
paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford-dwcs-13
paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford
paige-vanzant-ufc-on-espn-plus-1
paige-vanzant-rachael-ostovich-ufc-on-espn-plus-1-ceremonial-weigh-ins
paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn
paige-vanzant-rachael-ostovich-ufc-brooklyn-3
paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn-1
UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Paige VanZant consoles Rachael Ostovich after their Women's Flyweight…
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Paige VanZant consoles Rachael Ostovich after their Women's Flyweight fight at UFC Fight Night at Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Web Summit 2018 In Lisbon
LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 08: Paige VanZant, UFC, on Centre Stage during day three of Web…
LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 08: Paige VanZant, UFC, on Centre Stage during day three of Web Summit 2018 at the Altice Arena on November 8, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. In 2018, more than 70,000 attendees from over 170 countries will fly to Lisbon for Web Summit, including over 1,500 startups, 1,200 speakers and 2,600 international journalists. (Photo by Sam Barnes /Web Summit via Getty Images)
austin-vanderford-paige-vanzant-bellator-225
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-2
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-3
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-4
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-6
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-7
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-8
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-10
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-12
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-14
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-15
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-16
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-17
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-18
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-19
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-20
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-21
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-22
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-24
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-25
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-26
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-27
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-28
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-29
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-30
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-31
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-32
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-33
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-34
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-35
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-37
amanda-ribas-paige-vanzant-ufc-251-official-weigh-ins
paige-van-zant-bkfc-3
BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.
thiago-alves-paige-vanzant-dave-feldman-hector-lombard-bkfc
BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.
paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-crop
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-crop
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-2
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-4-crop
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania8
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania10
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania13
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania20
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania24
paige-vanzant-bkfc
paige-vanzant-bellator-259-1
BKFC 19 Pre-fight press conference
BKFC 19 Pre-fight press conference
BKFC 19 Open Workouts
paige-vanzant-bkfc-19-1
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
paige-vanzant-bkfc-19
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
aew-rampage-paige-vanzant
aew-rampage-paige-vanzant-1
aew-double-or-nothing-2022-paige-vanzant
aew-double-or-nothing-2022-paige-vanzant-1
paige-vanzant-ufc-brooklyn
paige-vanzant
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-9
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-11
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-13
paige-vanzant-sports-illustrated-23
paige-vanzant-ufc-251-official-weigh-ins
paige-van-zant-bkfc-1
BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.
paige-van-zant-bkfc-2
BKFC Press Conference with David Feldman, Hector Lombard, Paige VanZant and Thiago Alves.
paige-van-zant-sbc-thumb
paige-vanzant-bkfc-2
paige-vanzant-bkfc-4
paige-vanzant-bkfc
paige-vanzant-johnny-bedford-bkfc
paige-vanzant-britain-hart-bare-knuckle-fc
paige-vanzant-bare-knuckle-fc
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-1
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-3
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-4
paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins
paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-1
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-16-weigh-ins-3-crop
britain-hard-paige-vanzant-bkfc
britain-hart-paige-vanzant-bkfc-knucklemania7
paige-vanzant-bellator-259
BKFC19 Weigh-Ins
BKFC19 Weigh-Ins
BKFC19 Weigh-Ins
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
aew-rampage-paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford
aew-rampage-paige-vanzant-austin-vanderford-1
paige-vanzant-aew-double-or-nothing-video
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins
Aug 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American mixed martial artist Paige VanZant throws out a ceremonial…
Aug 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American mixed martial artist Paige VanZant throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
paige-vanzant-first-pitch-marlins-2022-horizontal
Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, MF & DAZN- X Series 15 press conference video
Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, MF & DAZN- X Series 15 press conference
paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing-3
Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins
paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing-2
Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins
paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing-1
Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins
paige-vanzant-weigh-in-misfits-boxing
Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins
Paige VanZant Elle Brooke faceoff boxing
elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-faceoff-misfits-boxing
Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins
elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-faceoff-1
Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins
elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-faceoff-2
Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins
elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing_b01dcf
elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-2
elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-3
elle-brooke-paige-vanzant-misfits-boxing-5
