Adou Thiero transfers to Arkansas from Kentucky

Former Kentucky forward Adou Thiero has committed to Arkansas out of the transfer portal, per the news Monday.

Thiero, a 6-foot-8 traditional forward from Pennsylvania, played two seasons at Kentucky under coach John Calipari. Calipari was hired at Arkansas in April, replacing Eric Musselman, who left for Southern California.

With the Wildcats, Thiero broke out during his sophomore year last season. He averaged 7.2 points, 5 rebounds and more than a block per game in 25 games, 19 of which were starts. He also shot 49% from the floor, 32% from 3-point range and 80% from the free-throw line.

Thiero was the No. 10 transfer portal in the portal, according to 247Sports, and was being recruited by North Carolina, Indiana and Pittsburgh, in addition to Kentucky coach Mark Pope attempting to get him to stay.

Calipari has now landed three former Kentucky players and three former Kentucky high-school commits since taking the job at Arkansas. The Razorbacks have six scholarship spots remaining on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire