Adoree Jackson's visit to the Eagles is no longer happening

Adoree Jackson's visit to Philadelphia is going to have to wait till the fall because the 25-year-old cornerback has agreed to contract terms with the Giants.

Jackson and the Giants agreed Monday to a three-year, $39 million contract Monday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal, according to Schefter, includes a $13.5 million signing bonus, $26.5 million in guaranteed money and incentives that could bring the total value up to $44.5 million.

Jackson met with the Giants throughout the day Monday and was scheduled to travel to Philadelphia later in the day to meet with the Eagles, but that visit won't happen.

Jackson was released last week by the Titans, who drafted him in the first round in 2017. He had two interceptions in 30 games in Tennessee, both early in the 2018 season.

The Giants paid a lot for a cornerback who's never made a Pro Bowl, has just two career interceptions and was limited to only three games this past season because of a knee injury. The Titans released him instead of paying him a $10 million 5th-year option.

According to Spotrac, his $13 million average annual salary is 12th-highest among all NFL cornerbacks.

Eagles corner Darius Slay urged Jackson to sign with the Eagles, digging up a nine-year-old tweet to do it:

Rodney McLeod also urged Jackson to come to Philadelphia:

@AdoreeKnows You know what to do! — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) March 21, 2021

But it's unlikely the Eagles would have spent that kind of money on another cornerback at this point. They're already on the hook for just over $34 million for Slay over the next three years.

Other than Slay, the Eagles' current crop of corners under contract for 2021 includes Avonte Maddox, Elijah Riley, Grayland Arnold, Michael Jacquet, Jameson Houston and Lavert Hill.

In other words, they need corners.

