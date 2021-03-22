Adoree Jackson's visit to the Eagles is no longer happening

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reuben Frank
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Adoree Jackson's visit to the Eagles is no longer happening originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Adoree Jackson's visit to Philadelphia is going to have to wait till the fall because the 25-year-old cornerback has agreed to contract terms with the Giants.

Jackson and the Giants agreed Monday to a three-year, $39 million contract Monday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal, according to Schefter, includes a $13.5 million signing bonus, $26.5 million in guaranteed money and incentives that could bring the total value up to $44.5 million.

Jackson met with the Giants throughout the day Monday and was scheduled to travel to Philadelphia later in the day to meet with the Eagles, but that visit won't happen.

Jackson was released last week by the Titans, who drafted him in the first round in 2017. He had two interceptions in 30 games in Tennessee, both early in the 2018 season.

The Giants paid a lot for a cornerback who's never made a Pro Bowl, has just two career interceptions and was limited to only three games this past season because of a knee injury. The Titans released him instead of paying him a $10 million 5th-year option.

According to Spotrac, his $13 million average annual salary is 12th-highest among all NFL cornerbacks.

Eagles corner Darius Slay urged Jackson to sign with the Eagles, digging up a nine-year-old tweet to do it:

Rodney McLeod also urged Jackson to come to Philadelphia:

But it's unlikely the Eagles would have spent that kind of money on another cornerback at this point. They're already on the hook for just over $34 million for Slay over the next three years.

Other than Slay, the Eagles' current crop of corners under contract for 2021 includes Avonte Maddox, Elijah Riley, Grayland Arnold, Michael Jacquet, Jameson Houston and Lavert Hill.

In other words, they need corners.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • New York Giants agree to terms with Adoree Jackson: Contract details

    The New York Giants are signing Adoree Jackson to a three-year deal with a ton of guarantees and a high max value.

  • Joel Embiid-less Sixers come in ranked #1 in ESPN’s Power Rankings

    The Philadelphia 76ers have risen to the top of ESPN's latest edition of their Power Rankings.

  • Giants agree to deal with Adoree’ Jackson

    Cornerback Adoree' Jackson had plans to visit the Eagles after meeting with the Giants, but he won’t be making it to Philadelphia. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jackson has agreed to a three-year deal with the team. The contract has a value of $39 million. Jackson was released by the Titans earlier this month [more]

  • Giants agree to terms with Adoree Jackson: 5 things to know

    The New York Giants have agreed to terms with Adoree Jackson, so here are five things to know about their newest cornerback.

  • Robert Kraft admits Patriots used to laugh at teams that spent big in free agency

    “It’s like investing in the stock market.”

  • Report: Former Ravens QB Joe Flacco to visit Philadelphia Eagles

    The 36-year-old gunslinger has drawn interest from multiple teams this offseason, the Eagles now among them.

  • Sammy Watkins to visit the Colts

    Sammy Watkins‘ dance card is filling up. Watkins, the free agent wide receiver who will visit the Ravens on Tuesday, will then head to Indianapolis to visit the Colts, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Although Watkins has undeniable talent, he has never put it all together the way he was expected to when he [more]

  • Jeanine Pirro Abruptly Ends Fox News Segment After Guest Praises Joe Biden

    "Thanks for nothing," the host said after a dispute in which her guest told her there were "very few" facts on her show.

  • Why Should Humans Have All The Fun? Sophia The Robot Is Selling Her Art As NFT

    For the first time, digital artwork by a robot has been put up on sale as a non-fungible token, Reuters reported Monday. What Happened: Sophia, a humanoid robot by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, is hoping that the art will garner appreciation from humans, according to Reuters. “I hope the people like my work, and the humans and I can collaborate in new and exciting ways going forward,” said the machine. The piece is called “Sophia Instantiation” and comes in the form of a 12-second MP4 file. The art was produced in collaboration with the Italian artist Andrea Bonaceto, who is known for his colorful portraits. Bonaceto’s art sometimes features famous people like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Sophia Instantiation shows the evolution of Bonaceto’s portrait into a digital painting made by Sophia. The work will come along with a physical piece painted by Sophia on a printout of her self-portrait, as per Reuters. Why It Matters: Art by the robot could be “a very, very important historical piece,” according to Pablo Fraile, a Miami-based collector and an early purchaser of Beeple’s work, reported Reuters. Beeple — whose real name is Mike Winkelmann — said Sunday that NFT art was “absolutely” in a bubble. Winkelmann sold an NFT artwork for million this month at a Christie’s auction in a sale paid for in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The cryptocurrency traded 0.95% higher at $1,795.50 at press time. The NFT craze has enveloped everything from sneakers to Tacos and artists such as Banksy and Lindsay Lohan have sold their work in tokenized forms. Photo by Web Summit on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUnlike Nvidia, AMD Doesn't Mind If You Use Its Gaming GPUs To Mine EthereumBeeple Says NFT Art Is 'Absolutely' In A Bubble After Making M In Such A Sale© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Report: WR Sammy Watkins to visit Colts

    The Indianapolis Colts will host WR Sammy Watkins on a free agent visit Wednesday.

  • Mood Mix with Sebastián Yatra

    From a song that reminds him of his childhood to a song that makes him dance, this is Sebastián Yatra's Mood Mix. Tune in for his performance of "Chica Ideal," featuring Guaynaa, on tonight's Late Show!

  • Falcons trade out of the top 10, draft CB in PFF’s latest mock

    The NFL draft is just over a month away and the Falcons hold the No. 4 overall selection.

  • Posted Up - Could Kyle Lowry soon join his former teammates with the Clippers?

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill discuss why they think the Raptors guard could be on the move and if the Toronto front office would be willing to send Lowry to a team which has recently signed two other former players. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Kyle Pitts having a faster 40-time than Mike Evans could force the Eagles hand at No. 6 overall

    If Kyle Pitts runs a 4.5 40-yard dash at his pro day from the tight end position, he could make it hard for the Eagles to pass on him

  • Report: Giants sign former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson to three-year deal

    The Giants now have one of the better cornerback duos in the NFL.

  • March Madness 2021 schedule: TV channels, tip times, bracket, dates, scores, watch men’s NCAA tournament games live

    The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan. RELATED: How to watch, live stream every March Madness 2021 game Check out

  • 2021 NFL draft: Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike flashes fascinating upside

    We continue our countdown of the top 100 draft prospects in 2021 with No. 44 on our board, the Huskies' disruptive interior rusher.

  • Giants agree to terms with CB Adoree Jackson

    The New York Giants have agreed to terms with CB Adoree Jackson, their second big free agent addition in as many weeks.

  • Trump touts Cruz, Hawley as the future of the GOP in new interview

    Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) led the charge in the Senate to challenge the Electoral College results on Jan. 6. The plan was largely upended when a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters breached the Capitol and delayed the vote. Hawley and Cruz still went through with their objections, but the push lost momentum and many of their colleagues bailed. Since then, the two senators have faced harsh criticism across the political spectrum, but Trump himself still appears to have their backs. In an interview with Fox News' Lisa Boothe, who launched her podcast Monday, Trump pointed to Hawley and Cruz as two people who could lead the Republican Party going forward, though he didn't mention their roles in the Capitol riot. Hawley, Trump said, "has shown some real courage in going after big tech." As for Cruz, Trump said they "had it out for a while," because Cruz "got very, very ... rather violent and vicious" during the 2016 GOP primaries, but "it simmered down and he's been great." Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), and Trump's former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the favorite to win Arkansas' 2022 gubernatorial election, were among the other figures the former president highlighted as the future of the GOP. Among the people Trump names as part of the future of the GOP: DeSantis, Hawley, Cruz, Paul, Huckabee Sanders, and Noem pic.twitter.com/T5KBlBhcFN — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 22, 2021 More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. OzBiden's early successes prove experience matters

  • Report: Aaron Gordon could agree to contract extension with trade

    Aaron Gordon reportedly wants the Magic to trade him.