Adoree’ Jackson wants to re-sign with Giants in 2024

Adoree’ Jackson canceled a free-agent visit with the Philadelphia Eagles and ended up signing a three-year, $39 million deal with the New York Giants in March of 2021.

Since then, the Eagles have compiled a record of 33-15 and reached the Super Bowl once, while the Giants have gone 18-29-1 and look like they’re on the brink of yet another rebuild.

“I think I made the right decision,” Jackson told the New York Post. “It’s never been about the money. It’s about where you feel comfortable and where you feel at home. I didn’t go down there so I couldn’t tell what it was like, but it just felt good here. That’s where my heart was after I prayed about it.”

Jackson’s heart remains with the Giants despite the constant organizational turnover and the on-field futility.

Poised to become a free agent in just a few short months, the 28-year-old Jackson has his sights set on returning to East Rutherford in 2024 and potentially beyond.

“It’s always unfinished business when you don’t win anything,” he said. “I would love to be here — keep grinding, developing and bringing a winning culture here — but if that doesn’t happen I’m not going to be mad. It might hurt. That’s the natural human tendency, even when I got released from Tennessee. But the show goes on, life goes on. . . so I don’t stress too much about things like that.”

If Jackson does return, he believes the Giants are getting a cornerback who’s still playing at an elite level despite what some analytics might suggest.

“You can nitpick, but if you turn on the tape I play at a high level — still do, still will,” Jackson said. “I’m not worried about my play, my athleticism, my smarts, who I am. I know how I play, what I bring to the table and the game plan for the week.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire