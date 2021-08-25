Wednesday’s joint practice between the Patriots and Giants ended with a Giants player getting some medical attention.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Adoree' Jackson appeared to hurt his foot or ankle during team drills. Once the session was over, he made his way to a cart for a ride back to the locker room rather than walking.

There’s no word on what might be wrong with Jackson at the moment, but injuries were an issue for Jackson over his last two years in Tennessee and any absence would be a blow to the Giants’ defensive plans.

Jackson signed a three-year, $39 million contract to join James Bradberry at cornerback for the NFC East club.

Adoree’ Jackson takes cart back to locker room after Giants practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk