Adoree' Jackson breaks down Eagles offense, second season under Brian Daboll
New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson wakes up with "Good Morning Football" ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the Bears will receive "unbelievable offers" for the No. 1 pick in the draft during an interview with Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000.
49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have wildly differing opinions on who they want to win Super Bowl LVII.
Almost two weeks after the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss, Christian McCaffrey revealed just how close he was to being the quarterback against the Eagles.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
People love their conspiracy theories.
Days after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving debuted for the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
The Patriots' dysfunction on offense last season apparently included Mac Jones getting on Bill Belichick's bad side by taking matters into his own hands, according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined why Brock Purdy undergoing surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on Feb. 22 is the right decision for his future.
The Colts coaching search is closing in on a month with eight candidates in play. Here's how an unprecedented season set up an unconventional search.
Commanders defensive end Chase Young returned from his torn ACL to play the last three games of the 2022 season. Now Washington has a significant decision to make on Young’s contract this spring. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday that the organization has not yet come to a consensus on whether or not [more]
If Bears GM Ryan Poles had a do-over for the 2022 NFL Draft, would he do anything differently?
Cam Reddish's brief and strange Knicks career is over. New York is dealing the pending free agent ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Draymond Green doesn't love the Mavericks' blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving for this one reason.