Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson needed a cart to get back to the locker room after Wednesday’s joint practice with the Patriots, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be out of action for a significant amount of time.

Jackson injured his ankle, but multiple reports indicate that the injury is a mild one and that he should be able to get in ample practice time before taking the field against the Broncos in Week One.

That’s good news for the Giants as they gave Jackson a three-year, $39 million deal to start opposite James Bradberry at cornerback this season. He was released by the Titans early in the offseason after an injury-plagued 2020 season.

The Giants have made a pair of trades for corners recently — Keion Crossen and Josh Jackson — but they’ll need the top players in the group to play well if they’re going to have the kind of defense they want in 2021.

Adoree’ Jackson’s ankle injury doesn’t appear to be serious originally appeared on Pro Football Talk