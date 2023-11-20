Adorable Dog 'Talks' Holiday Plans With Family

A newly adopted dog seemed very excited about the upcoming holidays as she engaging a playful conversation with her owner on November 17.

The video shows Tilly, a three-year-old terrier, barking affirmatively as her owner, Kate McDonagh, asks questions about her birthday, her Christmas plans, and whether she likes turkey and stuffing. However, when asked if she likes the pink sweater worn by Kate’s mother, Fidelma, who filmed the adorable scene, Tilly’s response is less clear.

Tilly was adopted by Kate a few months earlier, and this is her first holiday season with the McDonagh family. Credit: Fidelma McDonagh via Storyful