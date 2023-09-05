Adorable Dog Struggles to Swim

An adorable dog struggled to swim at Elizabeth Lake in Wisconsin on September 3.

In a video captured by Sam Taylor, her dogs Zoro and Margie were seen swimming in the lake. While Margie swam effortlessly in shallow water, Zoro, also known as Z, stood on his hind legs and listlessly slapped the lake’s surface with his front paws.

Taylor told Storyful that it was Zoro’s first swimming attempt and shared on Reddit that he was promptly returned to their vessel afterward. Credit: Sam Taylor via Storyful