Adonai Mitchell on being the 11th WR selected: I'm just kinda pissed

Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell was projected to go earlier than he did. As 10 receivers were drafted before him, the speculation began on social media about why Mitchell's stock was falling.

The Colts finally ended his slide with the 52nd overall pick.

“Right now the only thing I’m feeling is I’m just kinda pissed,’’ Mitchell said in a conference call with beat reporters Friday, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “I don’t really know what other way to call it.’’

He sat, watched and waited Thursday as Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, LSU receiver Malik Nabers, Washington receiver Rome Odunze, LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Texas receiver Xavier Worthy, Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall and South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette were drafted in the first round. Worthy was Mitchell's college teammate and expected to go after Mitchell.

On Friday, Florida State receiver Keon Coleman, Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey and Washington receiver Ja'Lynn Polk heard their names before Mitchell did.

"At the end of the day, people were chosen before me," Mitchell said. "That’s just the reality of it and my job now is to make them pay and bring the best version of me every day to the Indianapolis Colts.’’

Mitchell, who had 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, enters a receivers room that includes Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Ashton Dulin and that is coached by Reggie Wayne. He will get his chance to prove he's better than the 10 receivers drafted before him.

“Just is what it is. We all start with a clean slate at the end of the day," Mitchell said. "When everything gets rolling, we’re gonna see.’’