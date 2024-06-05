Adonai Mitchell on Anthony Richardson: 'Like a create-a-player'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell exploded through his route into the back of the end zone, spun around in the air and locked eyes with Anthony Richardson. The ball flew over the outstretched arms of Jaylon Jones, and Mitchell swallowed it into the web of his hands as his body landed with two feet inside the white for the score.

It was an 11-on-11 play in a practice in May, but it's one of the glimpses Mitchell is feeling when he raves about his new quarterback.

"A freak," said Mitchell, the team's second-round rookie out of Texas. "He's like a create-a-player. He's one of those players who could legit do anything. You talk about arm strength? Crazy arm strength. He can roll right and throw off the opposite hash to the left.

"It's a lot of stuff I haven't seen before."

Mitchell has spent just a handful of non-padded practices with his new quarterback. He never saw him prior to the shoulder injury, or in the early stages of recover afterward.

What he's seen is the recovered version, the raw potential brought back to life.

But it makes these non-padded practices something of note for the two of them at a time of year when the workload is built to be light. These two young players are like reflections of each other, as both rank in the top 1% of all athletes at their respective positions in Relative Athletic Score.

They are built on potential and rare athleticism and a need to finally put it all together. The hope is they can find that path in each other.

"It's fun just learning each other with what he likes to do, what I think as a receiver and just mixing the two," Mitchell said. "... If a play breaks down, he's looking to scramble. If you're not on the same page with him, you're messing up. You don't want to be that one guy when he's scrambling and you're just standing around looking around. The play is never over with."

As much as a rookie can be at this stage of the calendar, Mitchell has been the star of Colts practices. He's consistently gained separation at the top of his routes, which was the selling point that led coach Shane Steichen and wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne to pound the table for him during the draft. He's also displayed smooth control of his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame in the air and the hands to swallow passes that can be drifting away from that massive catch radius.

It'll take time to build the chemistry to make it work against more established cornerbacks in the heat of a real, physical game. Richardson showcased some spotty decision making and accuracy during Tuesday's practice, as can happen for a player coming off shoulder surgery who has just 17 starts above the high school level.

But the glimpses are as present as they were before the Colts took him No. 4 overall, and now they're appearing in scramble-drill passes into the gloves of his newest wide receiver.

"If the whole offense is on the same page with that one man," Mitchell said, "it'll be a very special year."

